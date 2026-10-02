North Miami neighbors say flooding persists months after city updated stormwater master plan

Neighbors in North Miami are raising concerns over ongoing flooding and backed-up drains, months after the city updated its stormwater master plan.

On Monday, resident Laurie Landgrebe recorded video showing water flowing into Northeast Third Court, marking what she described as the start of a week of washouts.

"Extensive flooding. Impassable roads once again," Landgrebe said.

Landgrebe also documented floodwater washing down a ramp and backing up at a drain on Northeast 135th St.

"They look like drains, but they don't act like them. They don't take in the water," she said.

CBS News Miami reached out to representatives for both properties with backed-up drains, but has not received a response.

A similar issue persists near 121st St. and 10th Ave., where the city installed a drainage trench just over a year ago to mitigate floodwaters. Residents say the project has failed to solve the problem.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said water continues to collect at the street's lowest point.

"They took all our trees and all our shade to do an unsuccessful project. Anyone understands that water goes downhill," the resident said.

According to the city's website, North Miami upgraded its stormwater master plan in March. When asked by CBS News Miami why flooding continues across the city, a spokesperson said officials would follow up.

For residents like Landgrebe, the delays are frustrating.

"The city has ignored us. We have now had this problem for seven years. We've complained about it," Landgrebe said.

In May, CBS News Miami reported that the city cited the lot on Northeast 135th St. for deficient water drainage and retention systems. The citation did not include a deadline for correcting the issue. CBS News Miami asked city officials whether the property has fixed the drains, but has not yet received a reply.