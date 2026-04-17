Wild video shows Audi SUV inside North Miami business after crash

A child was injured after an Audi SUV crashed into the middle of a North Miami business early Friday morning.

According to North Miami police, an Audi was headed southbound on Northwest 7th Avenue around 6:15 a.m. when it made an unsafe lane change and sidewswipped a Dodge.

As a result, the Dodge slammed into a tree and the Audi crashed through the front window of a furniture store at 12550 Northwest 7th Avenue.

The 23-year-old driver of the Dodge, who didn't want to be identified, said he was headed to work when he was hit.

"I ended up hitting this pole and this tree," he told CBS News Miami.

He said he didn't really see what happened and was just worried that he wasn't seriously injured.

According to police, a child in the Audi SUV was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver of the Dodge said he was also in some pain after the incident.

"My neck, the back of my neck," he said. "I got a bruised forehead and my thumb hurts. Other than that, I'm fine."

It took crews hours to remove the SUV from the middle of the store, and 7th Avenue needed to be blocked off to leave room for the tow truck to remove it.

Police are still investigating the crash, and the store is assessing the damage. The driver of the Dodge said he was also worried about his own car.

"A little bit more worried about the car," he said. "I just got it paid off. I just got it under my name and everything, but there's really not much I can do about that now."

Police have not yet said if the driver of the Audi will be charged.