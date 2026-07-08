South Florida police captain arrested on video voyeurism charge, police confirm

A South Florida police captain has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of an investigation after he was arrested on a video voyeurism charge, according to police.

According to the North Miami Beach Police Department, Capt. Jose Maya was arrested on Tuesday and is being held without bond.

In a Facebook post, North Miami Beach Police Chief Juan Pinillos said Maya was relieved of duty pending the criminal proceedings and the department's internal administrative investigation.

North Miami Beach police Capt. Jose Maya was arrested and faces a video voyeurism charge. Miami-Dade Corrections

"I am deeply disappointed by the arrest of one our police captains," Pinillos said in the Facebook post. "These allegations are deeply concerning and represent a serious breach of the public's trust."

Pinillos continued and said that the department is fully cooperating with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, and would take "appropriate administrative action" based on the facts learned through both investigations and in accordance with Florida state law.

"We remain committed to transparancy, accountability and holding every member of this department, regardless of rank, to the highest professional standards," Pinillos concluded.

No other information was released.