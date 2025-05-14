North Miami Beach Police Department loses accreditation for first time in nearly 30 years

For the first time since 1997, the North Miami Beach Police Department is no longer accredited, marking a major shift for a department that once held Excelsior Status—the highest level of law enforcement accreditation.

The loss means the department failed to meet standards set by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA), a body that ensures agencies operate with consistency, transparency and accountability.

Accreditation reflects internal standards

Accreditation is more than just a title; it's a reflection of internal standards—covering everything from officer training and record retention to operational protocols across jurisdictions.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, emphasized its importance, saying it ensures uniformity in how departments function.

While the department has not publicly detailed which standards it failed to meet, CBS News Miami has requested documents from the Florida Accreditation Office for clarity.

In a letter submitted to the CFA on April 30, the department cited significant internal disruptions over the past two years—including several leadership changes and turnover in command and professional personnel—as factors contributing to the decision to voluntarily withdraw from the accreditation process.

Leadership turnover and ongoing reforms

The loss follows the retirement of former Police Chief Harvette Smith in January. Smith had previously been placed on administrative leave amid a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and state investigation into falsified documents. She was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Despite the accreditation setback, North Miami Beach Mayor Michael Joseph praised the department's ongoing work in his recent State of the City address.

He noted that crime in the city has dropped to a four-year low and highlighted the department's implementation of advanced tools like the drone program, which provides real-time aerial feedback during active incidents.

Additionally, through a federal COPS grant, the department is in the process of hiring eight new officers.

Chief of Police Juan Pinillos has acknowledged the department's current challenges but remains optimistic. He stated that the department is taking concrete steps to enhance its compliance protocols and is confident in its strategy to regain CFA accreditation by 2026.

Agencies must undergo reaccreditation every three years and if North Miami Beach can demonstrate compliance with all required standards, the department may regain its accredited status.

Residents were unavailable for comment in time for this report.