Person airlifted to hospital, 4 other people injured after crash in North Miami Beach, impacting traffic, police say

A serious crash that sent five people to the hospital is disrupting traffic in North Miami Beach on Sunday, police said.

The North Miami Beach Police Department is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened near Northeast 163rd Street and 29th Avenue.

NMBPD told CBS News Miami that one person was trauma alerted and airlifted to the hospital, while the other four were taken by ground transport.

Police also told CBS News Miami that westbound traffic on Northeast 163rd Street is partially shut down due to the investigation and they are asking all motorists to avoid the area.

NMBPD did not provide further details of the crash as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.