North Miami Beach City Attorney resigns, case against Mayor DeFillipo moves forward

By Joe Gorchow

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- The saga continues in North Miami Beach as Hans Ottinot, the city attorney resigned Thursday. 

Ottinot had agreed with a legal opinion Mayor DeFillipo failed to maintain primary residency in North Miami Beach and thus automatically vacated his seat.  

Mayor DeFillipo's residency challenge continues to move forward as he confirms many of our investigative findings in a recent deposition.  

Ottinot was expected to be let go at the next city commission meeting on the 21st of this month. 

First published on March 16, 2023 / 8:52 PM

