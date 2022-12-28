Watch CBS News
North Lauderdale man won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery's "Gold Rush Limited"

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - A North Lauderdale man won a million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's "Gold Rush Limited" scratch-off game.

Brayan Martinez, 23, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.  

Martinez bought his winning ticket at Jupiter West Mobil, located at 6661 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The $20 scratch-off game Gold Rush Limited features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. It also has more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  

