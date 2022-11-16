Nonprofit organizations doing everything they can to help those in need this Thanksgiving

MIAMI - Families in need are not the only ones struggling this Thanksgiving, but nonprofit organizations that help them too.

It's a race against time at the warehouse for feeding South Florida.

Volunteers are preparing bags of food for a lot more people this Thanksgiving.

"This year we're struggling," said Paco Velez, president of Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park.

He has seen donations taper off and donors' dollars not extending as much as in years past.

"First and foremost, groceries stores don't have as much as they used to have in order to donate, and – we're not getting as much turkey as much chicken as we used to."

The bird flu which led to higher prices hindered their donations.

To make matters work, Velez said this November they will feed 1.2 million people, 200,000 people more for the same month in 2021 people fed right before Thanksgiving

"It's harder, there's less money available to do what we want to do," says Ed Raine, from Food for the Poor known for sending aid to some 20 countries in need.

However, they help out two South Florida organizations that buy and prepare Thanksgiving meals for 3,000 families

"We give them donations each year in cash that allows them to do that".

However, in 2021 those organizations did not get $10,000 dollars checks like years before, they received 25% less.

"It's all about trying to spread it out to make sure we do what we can for everybody," said Raine.

Both organizations said this is a reflection of the times: more people in need and fewer donations for those who help.

Nevertheless, Feeding South Florida's president insists, they will start distributing bags this week in spite of getting less money and less food.