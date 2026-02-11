Guests being encouraged to put phones away at Miami Beach event taking place Thursday

A party happening Thursday night in Miami Beach is asking guests to do something unusual in 2026 – put their phones away.

The event is being billed as an "offline" party. It is not just a throwback in music or style, but in how people interact. Attendees are encouraged to stay off their phones and be fully present, organizers say.

The party is hosted by Noble Mobile, a newer wireless company founded by entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Yang says the idea grew out of his own struggles with screen time, especially as a parent.

"How many times have I looked at my kids and said, 'Stop using your screens,' then looked down and seen a phone in my hand, and then felt like a moron?" Yang said.

To promote healthier phone habits, Noble Mobile has been hosting phone-free parties in major cities, including this week's stop in South Florida.

Yang says the events are meant to recreate the feeling of socializing before smartphones dominated daily life.

"It feels like a college party in the '90s," he said. "We've had people write down their phone number on a napkin. … It's like a blast from the past, but in the best of ways."

Noble Mobile offers unlimited phone plans for $50 a month, with a model that rewards customers who use less data with cash back.

But Thursday's event is about spreading the word about Noble Mobile, but also about encouraging people to completely disconnect, even if for at least for a few hours.

Thursday's party is free and takes place Miami Beach. Organizers say only a limited number of spots remain.

Visit the event's website to get free tickets.