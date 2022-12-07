Watch CBS News
No-swim advisory lifted for Collins Park at 21st Street in Miami Beach

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is lifting the no-swimming advisory for Collins Park - 21st Street in Miami Beach.

Authorities issued a no-swim advisory on December 1 after microbial water quality test results came back positive.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:20 PM

