No-swim advisory lifted for Collins Park at 21st Street in Miami Beach
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is lifting the no-swimming advisory for Collins Park - 21st Street in Miami Beach.
Authorities issued a no-swim advisory on December 1 after microbial water quality test results came back positive.
Anyone with questions is urged to contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.