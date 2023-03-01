No Swim Advisory issued for portions of Biscayne Bay

MIAMI - A no-swim advisory has been issued for parts of Biscayne Bay after a sewage spill.

According to the county's water and sewer department, a 12-inch wastewater pipe broke at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail. The break resulted in approximately 5,000 gallons of wastewater to spill from the pipe, but staff recaptured approximately 2,200 gallons.

The pipe has been repaired.

Because a portion of the remaining 2,800 gallons entered Biscayne Bay, the no-swim advisory was issued.

The no-swim advisory includes the waterways surrounding Joia Beach, Venetian Causeway Park, Watson Island Marina and Yacht Haven Grand Miami Marina. The no-swim advisory also applies to other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating.

The advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.