Lauderhill - A Lauderhill police officer was involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the officer was forced to fire after being threatened by a person at an apartment complex located at 4045 NW 16 Street.

The person shot by the officer was taken to HCA Florida Westside Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say if the person was armed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

.