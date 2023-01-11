No big winner, Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to massive $1.35 billion

TALLAHASSEE -We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion.

First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was 9.

Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and is now $1.35 billion for the drawing on Friday the 13th. It has a cash value of $707.9 million.

If won at that amount, it would be the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

While there was no jackpot winner, two Florida tickets won million dollar prizes. One ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Millions number to win a million dollars. Another ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Millions number to win three million dollars because it was purchased with optional Megaplier.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday's estimated prize is the game record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The odds of winning the top prize, however, are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

If you plan to play in hopes of winning the Friday drawing, tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10 p.m.



You can watch the Mega Millions drawing at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station, or by clicking here.