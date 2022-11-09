Nicole's gusty winds, high tides cause rough surf, beach flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole's outer bands combined with high tides sent waves and water over South Florida's beaches.

At Fort Lauderdale beach, the water nearly reached the sidewalk.

The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk flooded. Some local business owners on the famous walk decided to close for the day.

The water came up so far on the beach at high tide that they had to move a lifeguard tower back as it was leaning forward. Some people out for a walk got nervous about it tipping over. One woman said she's never seen that happen.

"I cannot believe that the lifeguard tower is leaning already. I mean I'm here every day and usually the drop is at least five to seven further, closer to the shore," said Shternie Lipszyc.

Others in the area were not as concerned. Some wore swimsuits, saying they were waiting for the sun to pop out of the clouds.

Danny Fortunato & Susanna Fortunato

"It's rain, this is Florida right, this is the time of the year," said Susanna Fortunato.

"We came for a small four day vacation to be on the beach but we're not," said Danny Fortunato.

"I'm a diehard, the sun will come out, I have my bathing suit, I'm ready," said Susanna Fortunato.

"We have faith in Hollywood, it'll be cleaned up tomorrow, as you can see there's gonna be a big clean up tomorrow," said Danny Fortunato.

After a Florida landfall, Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across the southeastern US Thursday and Friday.