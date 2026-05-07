Meet Nic Merianos, the newest meteorologist joining CBS Miami's NEXT Weather team

Nic Merianos has tracked hurricanes, severe storms and rapidly changing weather across the country. Now, he's bringing that experience to South Florida as the newest member of CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather team.

Merianos joins CBS News Miami after leading weather coverage at CBS News Sacramento, where he helped build and strengthen the station's First Alert Weather brand across television, streaming, digital and social media platforms. Before that, he spent several years forecasting in Tampa, covering tropical systems, severe storms, flooding and Florida's unpredictable weather patterns.

His career also took him to Denver, where he forecast weather nationally and covered major hurricanes including Harvey, Irma, Maria, Matthew, Michael and Florence.

Originally from the Northeast, Merianos said his passion for weather began at a young age. Fascinated by winter storms and severe weather, he became a weather watcher for WBZ-TV in Boston as a child. He later earned a degree in Atmospheric Science from Northern Vermont University.

Merianos also brings a unique background beyond meteorology.

Before and during the early years of his television career, he served for six years as a trained firefighter and EMT in the Northeast. He also holds firefighting and wildland fire certifications, experience that gives him firsthand insight into emergency response and public safety during dangerous weather events.

In addition to forecasting, Merianos is a licensed pilot for single-engine aircraft, offering him a different perspective on weather both in the air and on the ground.

When he is not tracking South Florida's weather, Merianos enjoys flying, hiking, biking, kayaking, exploring the outdoors and spending time with his dogs.

Viewers can watch Merianos' NEXT Weather forecasts weeknights on CBS News Miami.