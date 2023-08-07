NEXT Weather: Hot & humid with ocean breeze

MIAMI - Another hot and humid day is upon us in South Florida.

Heat Advisories have been extended for Miami-Dade and Broward counties along with the Keys through 8 p.m. Look for heat index values of up to 110 degrees across the metro and as hot as 112 degrees through the Keys as highs soar into the middle 90s.

Inland rain NEXT Weather

Rain chances will be lower on Monday compared to Sunday thanks to a stronger Atlantic breeze. This will help encourage most thunderstorm activity to push inland in the afternoon, leaving our coastal and metropolitan areas drier.

Tuesday may feature a slightly higher rain chance, but overall, rain chances will remain below average this week. Highs will remain a few degrees above average each day, with many areas set to top off in the middle 90s each afternoon. Additional heat advisories will likely be issued through the remainder of the week.

Better opportunities for rain return this weekend.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman