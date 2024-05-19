NEXT Weather Alert: Severe storm threat declared for eastern Broward, northern Miami

MIAMI — Sunday has been declared a Next Weather Alert day, as the chance of severe storms has increased for this afternoon.

The severe threat will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has, with their most recent update, expanded the level 2 out of 5 risks to include not just all of eastern Broward County but also the northern part of the Miami metro area.

Sunday has been declared a Next Weather Alert day, as the chance of severe storms has increased for this afternoon. CBS News Miami

The main threats will be hail, frequent lightning, and gusty to damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest weather forecast.