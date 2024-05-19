Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather Alert: Severe storm threat declared for eastern Broward, northern Miami

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — Sunday has been declared a Next Weather Alert day, as the chance of severe storms has increased for this afternoon.

The severe threat will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has, with their most recent update, expanded the level 2 out of 5 risks to include not just all of eastern Broward County but also the northern part of the Miami metro area. 

next-wx-spc-outlook-day-1.png
   Sunday has been declared a Next Weather Alert day, as the chance of severe storms has increased for this afternoon. CBS News Miami

The main threats will be hail, frequent lightning, and gusty to damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest weather forecast.

KC Sherman
KC Sherman

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 10:17 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.