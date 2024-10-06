NEXT Weather Alert issued due to potential flooding

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team has issued NEXT Alerts for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Deep tropical moisture associated with disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will bring heavy rain and the potential for flooding to South Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center:

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., warns visitors to expect park closures due to Hurricane Milton.

Miami Gardens in South Florida has issued a local state of emergency

Milton is expected to reach category 4 hurricane status within 48 hours.

A flood watch is issued for all of southern Florida starting at 11 a.m. on October 6 until 8 a.m. on October 10.

Hurricane and storm surge watches will likely be required for portions of Florida late today.



Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches, with localized totals up to 12 inches, are expected across portions of the Florida Peninsula and the Keys through Wednesday night.



Stay tuned to CBS News Miami for the latest updates.