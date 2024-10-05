South Florida cities declare states of emergency ahead of heavy rain and Tropical Storm Milton

FORT LAUDERDALE — As South Florida expects periods of heavy rain on Sunday and Tropical Storm Milton strengthens, some areas are already seeing flooding and taking the necessary precautions to prepare.

Local states of emergency

Across South Florida, some cities have begun to declare states of emergency ahead of the heavy rain and Milton.

The City of Hollywood has declared a state of emergency ahead of Sunday's conditions and people are bracing for severe weather.

Declaration of State of Emergency - Tropical Storm Milton Pursuant to Chapter 252, Florida Statues, and Section 1.01 of... Posted by City of Hollywood, Florida Government on Saturday, October 5, 2024

Hollywood also announced that parking fees will be waived in city-operated parking garages starting at 8 a.m. Sunday on a first-come, first-served basis. These are the following garages open to assist residents:

Garfield Garage, 300 Connecticut St.

Nebraska Garage, 327 Nebraska St.

Van Buren Garage, 251 S. 20th Ave.

Radius Garage, 251 N. 19th Ave.

There will also be a free sandbag distribution event for Hollywood residents on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Jefferson Park, 1501 Jefferson St.

Rotary Park, 3150 Taft St.

Driftwood Community Center, 3000 N. 69th Ave.

The City of Miami Gardens has also declared a state of emergency and announced a sandbag distribution event at City Hall for Sunday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. while supplies last.

A Local State of Emergency has been declared in the City of Miami Gardens in anticipation of potential storm impacts associated with Tropical Storm Milton. Residents may pick up sandbags on Sunday, October 6, 2024, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., while supplies last. Stay Safe! pic.twitter.com/zYnDUJBYbx — City of Miami Gardens (@CityofMiaGarden) October 6, 2024

The City of Hallandale Beach was the third municipality to declare a state of emergency on Saturday evening, urging its residents and businesses to take "immediate precautions."

The City of Hallandale Beach has officially declared a State of Emergency in preparation for Tropical Storm Milton. We urge all residents and businesses to take immediate precautions and sign up for notifications at https://t.co/AdzemidBlC pic.twitter.com/WdedYwfEvh — Hallandale Beach (@MYHBeach) October 6, 2024

Residents prepare for the worst

With more rain and Milton heading toward Florida, people are nervous.

On Saturday morning, CBS News Miami saw Hollywood residents waking up to floodwaters and trying to navigate through it. Hollywood Police announced street closures due to the weather, mainly in the area of Sheridan Street.

With morning rain causing the flooding, residents are worried about the coming days.

"I live completely on the other end and I tried in that way and I couldn't, so I'm hoping it dissipates so I can at least get home," said Debbie Andersen.

"I already got all my stuff ready to go," added Michael Sloan. "I got sandbags in a little wagon ready — waiting to be pulled in the place. I got my wall units already, [and] screws put in place. So, all I got to do is put them up and I'm sealed."

The police is urging people driving in these conditions to slow down, stay focused and increase the distance between themselves and the car in front of them.

🚨 **Weather Alert: Stay Safe, Hollywood!** 🌧️ We’re expecting some heavy rain in the coming days. Please be extra... Posted by Hollywood Police Department on Saturday, October 5, 2024