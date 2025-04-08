NEXT Weather Alert Day issued, widespread storms may produce heavy rain, flooding

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team has issued a Next Weather ALERT for Tuesday due to scattered showers and storms that could produce heavy rain and flooding at times.

After a few morning showers, more widespread rain will roll in around midday and last through the afternoon and into the evening, this is due to a cold front moving in bringing plenty of moisture. Some storms could turn strong and lead to heavy downpours and localized flooding. However, there is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall.

Highs climb to the low to mid 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Scattered storms may produce heavy rainfall. NEXT Weather

Drier conditions after front moves through

Once the front clears, lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s overnight and early Wednesday morning. During the day it will be less humid with highs closer to normal in the low 80s. A few showers will be possible but the chance of rain is lower.

Thursday morning will be seasonably cool again with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will remain near average in the low 80s with the potential for spotty showers.

Friday will be warmer and drier with highs in the mid 80s.

Another cold front will arrive heading into the weekend, bringing cooler air and a drop in the humidity.

Saturday morning will be cool and crisp with low to mid 60s. Highs will climb to the low 80s. Sunday morning will be cooler, with temperatures tumbling to the low 60s and upper 50s. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.