NEXT Weather Alert Day due to afternoon storms, some with heavy rain, gusty winds

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather team has declared Monday a Next Weather Alert Day as another round of storms will develop later with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. A few storms may turn strong.

The rain chance remains high due to plenty of moisture and a west-southwesterly steering flow that will help to focus storms over on the east coast areas in the afternoon and likely into the evening.

Spotty storms will begin to develop around 1 p.m. but the more widespread intense storms will impact Broward and Miami-Dade between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The worst weather is expected to occur during the evening commute. Some areas may see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain.

We remain unsettled through Tuesday as Broward students head back to school. It will be warm and dry in the morning but then scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and evening once again.

Wednesday morning will be quiet for Miami-Dade students headed back to school, afternoon storms will be possible.

The rain chance decreases a bit late week as an easterly breeze develops and helps to steer storms to the west in the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain hot and seasonable in the low 90s all week long. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.