Newly elected Broward School Board members to be sworn in, one will not

New Broward School Board members to be sworn in

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two returning Broward School Board members along with four new members are set to be sworn in on Tuesday, but one may not be eligible.

Rodney Velez, who was elected on November 8th, has dodged questions regarding his eligibility to serve due to a felony conviction, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

In 2020, his voting rights were restored, but that didn't guarantee other rights, including holding public office.

A complaint has been forwarded to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleging Velez committed a felony by swearing in June he was qualified to run, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The school district said Velez will be there but not be sworn in.

If he had said he was eligible and was not, it would be a third-degree felony.

The three other newly elected board members are Allen Zeman, Jeff Holness and Brenda Fam. They will join returning board members Nora Rupert and Lori Alhadeff who won re-election.

Holness will be sworn in virtually since the person asking him to take the oath could not be there in person.

The swearing in comes a week after the board fired Superintendent Dr. Vicki Cartwright.

Now the question is - will the new board reverse that decision?

Cartwright's contract mandates that she receive a 60 day notice of termination which means she will stay on for the next two months. She's also entitled to severance pay which will total 20 weeks of her $350,000 salary.

The board initially in October to give Cartwright 90 days to fix concerns they had but then went back on that during a meeting earlier this month and decided to take a vote to fire her.

The vote to terminate Cartwright came after members discussed audits that were critical of two district vendors. It was then that School Board member Daniel Foganholi made the surprise motion.

The vote was split between the five members appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis; Foganholi, Ryan Reiter, Kevin Tynan, Manuel "Nandy" Serrano, and Torey Alston, and the four elected members; Lori Alhadeff, Debbi Hixon, Sarah Leonardi and Nora Rupert who voted against it.

Four of the board members were appointed by DeSantis after a grand jury report identified mismanagement and possible corruption. The fifth member, Foganholi, was appointed by DeSantis to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Rosalind Osgood who is now a state senator.