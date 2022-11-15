Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright voted out

MIAMI -- Monday night, the Broward County School Board met and voted 5-4 to oust embattled Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright.

The final and deciding vote went to board member Kevin Tynan. There was a long awkward pause, then Tynan said he was taking his time because he didn't realize he'd be the deciding vote. A few moments later, he voted to fire Cartwright.

Just a couple weeks ago the board gave Cartwright 90 days to come up with a plan to address their concerns.

The county's school board met for 12 hours at the end of October to consider Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright's future.

During the late October meeting, there was an item on the agenda that listed 15 criticisms of the superintendent, questioning her leadership, judgment, and decision-making.

At that time, the board decided not to fire her. She faced a reprimand and was tasked with making a checklist of issues she needed to address and was supposed to present that list to the board in 90 days.

The board is made up of five of nine members who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Four of the board members were appointed after a grand jury report identified mismanagement and possible corruption.

The fifth member, Daniel Foganholi, was appointed by DeSantis to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Rosalind Osgood who is now a state senator.

They are doing this a week before four of the five DeSantis appointees are due to be replaced by the newly elected members.

Another board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to appoint an interim superintendent.