Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright's job is on the line as Broward School Board meets

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright's job may be on the line Tuesday afternoon.

The county's school board is meeting to consider firing her. An item on the agenda lists 15 criticisms of the superintendent, questioning her leadership, judgment, and decision-making.

The board that will consider her future is made up of five of nine members who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Four of the board members were appointed after a grand jury report identified mismanagement and possible corruption.

The fifth member, Daniel Foganholi, was appointed by DeSantis to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Rosalind Osgood who is now a state senator.

On Tuesday, dozens of speakers spoke for and against Cartwright. Many African American speakers criticized her, demanding her removal. Others said the school board should wait two weeks until after the election. Then, all but one board member will have been elected.

Interim General Counsel Marylin Batista is also facing an uncertain future. She has been negotiating with the board's Chairman Torey Alston, a DeSantis appointee, to keep the job permanently. However, they have not been able to come to terms with her pay. If Batista loses her seat as the board's legal adviser, she will be allowed to return to her previous job as deputy general counsel and forced to take a pay cut.