Suspect in 3 NYC sexual assaults awaits extradition as Miami Beach police seek more possible victims

A man accused of sexually assaulting three women in New York City remains at Miami-Dade's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) pending extradition, while investigators examine whether he could be linked to other attacks, including in South Florida.

Dereck Rivera Deleon, 30, is being held on a fugitive warrant following his arrest Tuesday by Miami Beach police and U.S. Marshals near 11th Street and Washington Avenue, across from police headquarters.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that investigators located Rivera Deleon by tracking his cellphone. He was apparently heading to work at a nearby Burger King when officers arrested him.

According to law enforcement, Rivera Deleon is accused of raping three women in Central Park. The first attack occurred in July 2021. A second woman reported an assault in October 2023 and identified her attacker as Dereck Rivera. A third woman reported being assaulted last month.

The New York Police Department is seeking his extradition.

Newly released Miami Beach police body-camera video shows Rivera Deleon leaving a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office facility Tuesday before being transported to TGK.

"I can use my phone over there, right?" he asks in the video.

In another exchange, he asks whether he may make a phone call.

"I'm sure they will, once you get processed," an officer responds.

Miami Beach police spokesperson Christopher Bess said fugitives are taken to Miami-Dade's warrants unit for processing before being transported to the jail to await extradition.

CBS News Miami has learned that investigators are examining possible connections to other sexual assaults. Rivera Deleon reportedly had been living in South Florida for a few weeks.

Bess said authorities hope coverage of the arrest will encourage any additional victims to come forward. He emphasized that police have not identified any victims in South Florida.

"We have no information as of yet that anyone was victimized down here in South Florida," Bess said.

Miami Beach police are urging anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Rivera Deleon to contact investigators.