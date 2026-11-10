Man accused in 3 New York City rapes arrested while working at Miami Beach Burger King, police say

The New York City Police Department said they arrested a man in Miami Beach after he was accused of three rapes in Central Park dating back to 2021.

In a social media post, the NYPD said they took Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, into custody while he was working at a Miami Burger King on Tuesday. The U.S. Marshals confirmed in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the Burger King was located in Miami Beach in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, across the street from the city's police department headquarters.

Dereck Rivera-Deleon Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the NYPD, the most recent incident was on Saturday, Oct. 24 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Police say that Rivera-Deleon approached a 39-year-old woman, took out a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital in the area in stable condition, while Rivera-Deleon fled on foot.

U.S. Marshals confirmed that Rivera-Deleon will also be charged with two other rapes, one that happened in October 2023, and another incident dating back to July 2021.

The NYPD said detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, with support from the U.S. Marshals Service, took Rivera-Deleon into custody.

"The swift apprehension of this fugitive is a testament to the seamless coordination and tireless efforts of our NYPD detectives assigned to the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with support from the US Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force- Miami Division, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Florida, and Miami Beach Police Department. When violent offenders flee to evade justice, we will ensure there is no corner of the country where they can hide," said Ricky J. Patel, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of New York, in a statement to CBS News Miami.

The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed the arrest and said that Rivera-Deleon was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he is being held pending extradition to New York.

No other information on the other two incidents was released, nor was information on what charges the suspect faces.