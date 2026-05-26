South Florida high school teaching students real-life financial lessons through educational game

At New World School of the Arts High School, students are learning about money, investing, and entrepreneurship through Professor Ray Parris' educational game – Money Movez: Cook or Be Cooked.

Through a board game, curriculum, and interactive app, students learn real-life financial lessons in a way that's hands-on, competitive, and fun.

"A lot of kids, they can paint, they can create, they can dance, what do you do after you have the talent," Parris said. "So, this program was created here to give kids the opportunity to learn how to take their talent and sustain themselves."

For 11th grader Saharah Johnson those lessons are already changing the way she thinks about her future.

"Especially as a theatre student, it's important to save money so you can support yourself even when you don't have jobs," she said. "But investing your money not only has your money sitting, but you also get to expand the amount of money that you have."

Students begin with virtual money and work through real-world scenarios that challenge them to make smart financial decisions.

"So, the game works where you have to think of a scenario, what do you want to make by the end of the game," Parris said. "So, they're all given $100,000 virtual money, and throughout the game they go through different life scenarios."

Beyond budgeting and investing, students also learn how to pitch business ideas and build confidence as future leaders.

"Not knowing about your laws and rights, is such a large issue in the state of the world, so I wanted to make it easy and assessable and fun," said 11th grader, Elizabeth Nieves.

For Parris, the goal is simple – empower students with the tools they can use for life and remind them that their ideas have value.

The app teaches budgeting, saving, investing, and entrepreneurship through interactive challenges and goal setting.

It's designed to help students and families build financial confidence in a fun and engaging way.