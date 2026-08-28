Banner plane crash off popular Florida beach under investigation

Federal and local officials are investigating after a banner plane crashed into the water off a popular Florida beach on Thursday morning.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported seeing a small banner plane crash into the water off New Smyrna Beach, south of Daytona Beach, just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said the pilot, who has not yet been identified, was able to climb out of the plane without life-threatening injuries after it flipped over.

The pilot was the only person on board at the time, and no others were involved.

An investigation is underway in Volusia County after a banner plane crashed into the water off New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. Volusia Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified of the crash and have since taken over the investigation to determine what led up to it.

Two crews from the United States Coast Guard also responded to the scene to help with cleanup efforts and to remove debris or pollution from the beach.

No other details were released.