New Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz says deputies won't participate in mass deportations

MIAMI - Newly elected Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz says her office will not assist in the carrying out of mass deportations under Trump's upcoming administration.

In an interview with CBS News Miami, Cordero-Stutz emphasized that her deputies would not act as immigration enforcement agents, even as Trump has pledged large-scale deportations as a top priority upon his return to the White House in less than 15 days.

"I will not have my deputies doing that work," Cordero-Stutz said. "Equally, I will always make sure that our community is safe. Of course, immigration will impact our community, but we're going to make sure that we continue a good public service."

The sheriff also addressed concerns from undocumented immigrants in Miami-Dade, particularly women, who may fear reporting crimes such as domestic violence or abuse due to potential deportation risks.

She stressed that her department's focus remains on public safety, not immigration status.

"Our priority is safety," Cordero-Stutz said. "Your status in immigration is not something that we ask for. That is not part of the contact that we have with our citizens."

While urging victims of crime to come forward, Cordero-Stutz clarified that her office would comply with federal law in specific cases.

"If you come in contact with law enforcement because you've broken the law and you're in custody, and you have some sort of immigration hold or paperwork, we will do the right thing, which is obey the law and turn them over to the federal government," she said.

Cordero-Stutz's stance reflects a balancing act between prioritizing public safety and maintaining trust within immigrant communities, as South Florida prepares for Trump's return to office.

In her race for sheriff, Cordero-Stutz had been endorsed by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.