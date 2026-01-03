New Florida law creates animal cruelty offender database

Animal shelters across South Florida say a new law that took effect this week will help protect pets and hold offenders accountable.

"Dexter's Law," named for a dog adopted from a shelter and killed just days later in 2024, requires the state to maintain a public database of people convicted of or who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

The database, now live on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website, lists 1,668 names and will be updated monthly with information from local agencies.

Animal Care Services in Broward County says the tool will be used as part of its adoption process.

"We see this as a win for our residents, a win for our pets, and a win for the people who love them," said Zachary Rinkins, spokesperson for Broward County Animal Care. "It gives our community another tool to responsibly vet potential adopters and fosters."

The database is open to the public and can be accessed through the FDLE website.