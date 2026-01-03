Watch CBS News
Local News

New Florida law creates animal cruelty offender database

By
Abby Dodge
Abby Dodge
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Abby Dodge has been reporting for the CBS Miami team since September 2025.
Read Full Bio
Abby Dodge

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

Animal shelters across South Florida say a new law that took effect this week will help protect pets and hold offenders accountable.

"Dexter's Law," named for a dog adopted from a shelter and killed just days later in 2024, requires the state to maintain a public database of people convicted of or who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

The database, now live on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website, lists 1,668 names and will be updated monthly with information from local agencies.

Animal Care Services in Broward County says the tool will be used as part of its adoption process.

"We see this as a win for our residents, a win for our pets, and a win for the people who love them," said Zachary Rinkins, spokesperson for Broward County Animal Care. "It gives our community another tool to responsibly vet potential adopters and fosters."

The database is open to the public and can be accessed through the FDLE website.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue