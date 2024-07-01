New Florida law cracks down on drivers, pedestrians who take risks at railroad crossings

New law cracks down on drivers, pedestrians who take risks at railroad crossings

MIAMI - In an effort to save lives, a new Florida law cracks down on drivers and pedestrians who take risks at railroad crossings trying to beat a train.

According to Operation Lifesaver, Florida is the fourth-highest state in the nation for railroad crossing crashes. Florida also has the fourth-highest number of deaths of people trespassing on tracks.

This data is based on preliminary 2023 Federal Railroad Administration Statistics.

"A train is coming by and people just try and speed by it," said one South Florida driver.

"They try to go as fast as they can and sometimes they don't make it," said another.

Tri-Rail, Amtrak, Brightline and freight lines have all been involved in crashes in South Florida.

Since 2017, there have been 762 crossing crashes in the state, 229 of them were in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, according to CBS News data team.

Their research found the crossing at Northeast 141 Street in North Miami has had more crashes than any other in our area over the past few years. There have been nine crashes since 2017 involving FEC freight trains and Brightline.

"When you see those gates and lights, the only thing that should be in there is a train," says David Dech.

Dech, the executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which operates Tri-Rail, knows all too well the impact crashes have.

"This is devastating for the crews involved, it's devastating and certainly impacts the passengers on the trains," said Dech. "That doesn't get into the injuries and loss of life at the crossing."

Tri-Rail is part of the Florida Rail Alliance, a group of railroads that widely supported HB1301, a new Florida law that cracks down on drivers and pedestrians who take risks near the tracks. Drivers caught breaking the law will be fined $500 fine or given 25 hours of community service, plus they'll get six points against their license.

For every violation after, the fine jumps to $1,000 with another six points against the license.