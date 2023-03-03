Video shows Brightline train-car collision in North Miami
MIAMI - A video of a crash between a Brightline train and a car has gone viral on social media on Friday.
The video shows a blue sedan crossing onto the train tracks as a Brightline train was coming and they collided, Friday afternoon in North Miami.
It happened at Northeast 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard.
CBS4 hasn't heard back from police yet about whether anyone was hurt or why the driver ignored the warnings.
