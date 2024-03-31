Person dead after being struck by Amtrak train in Opa-locka, diverting traffic on Ali-Baba and Dunad Avenues

OPA-LOCKA — A person is dead after getting hit by an Amtrak train in northwestern Miami-Dade County on Sunday afternoon, prompting police to shut down traffic nearby the incident.

Around 12:11 p.m., Opa-locka Police responded to a report about a pedestrian struck by an Amtrak train on the west side of the tracks in the area of Ali-Baba and Dunad Avenue. The victim has not yet been identified.

Officers are currently on the scene and have notified Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau to respond and help with the investigation.

As a result of the incident, traffic has been blocked off in both directions to facilitate emergency response efforts and ensure public safety, police stated. OLPD is urging residents nearby and commuters to exercise caution, follow detour instructions and cooperate with officers as they work to maintain traffic flow.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the pedestrian involved in this heartbreaking incident," OLPD stated. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this loss during this difficult time."