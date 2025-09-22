New Brickell middle school opens with affordable housing for educators

Southside Preparatory Academy opened its doors this week in Brickell, marking the debut of a state-of-the-art middle school combined with workforce housing for Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees.

A vibrant place to learn

"I think it's great, the classrooms of colors. It's very vibrant," said student Alexander Curkoski.

The school, located at 945 SW 3rd Ave., has capacity for 610 students and was completed this summer after years of planning, according to school officials.

Unique live-play-learn model

"Now it's live, play and learn because there is an educational component. It's very unique. It's the first of it in the state. It's incredible," said Raul Perez, Miami-Dade County commissioner of facilities.

Above the classrooms, the project includes 10 one-bedroom studio apartments, offering staff a chance to live where they work.

Housing for teachers and staff

"We have a facility now where neighbors can live affordably, kids can go to school and teachers can live in workforce housing in the neighborhood they serve," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

Higgins said the apartments are available to teachers at Southside and to all Miami-Dade County Commission staff. "This is a perfect solution to the needs of our community. We have to use the people's land for the people's purpose and in this case we needed affordable housing and we needed a school," she said.

Application details

Miami-Dade Public Housing will oversee applications, which open in mid-November 2025. Officials said the process will likely use a lottery system depending on demand.

Applications will be available online through the property website once it launches. The application fee is $100 per applicant age 18 or older.

In-person assistance will be offered by appointment at Gibson Plaza Apartments, 3160 Mundy Street, Miami, FL 33133, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants can also call (305) 446-2734 or email gibsonplaza@royalamerican.com.