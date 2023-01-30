New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park

TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning.

Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.

Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature.

The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office.

"It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful.

Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.