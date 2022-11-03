Nearly two dozen Cuban migrants make landfall on Marathon

Border Patrol sees 300 percent increase in migrants making way to Florida by boat

MARATHON - A group of Cuban migrants was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents when they landed on Marathon on Thursday morning.

The 22 migrants arrived in what was described as a "rustic sailing vessel." One was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Border Patrol said there's been nearly a 300 percent increase in migrants arriving in Florida by boat.

They said in October there were 54 landings, involving 850 migrants, compared to only 14 landings in October 2021.

Over the last few months, Border Patrol said they've seen a rise in the migrants, primarily from Haiti and Cuba.

Cubans intercepted on their way to Florida have said they were fleeing worsening economic and political conditions.