Nearly 100 displaced after fire tears through South Beach hostel

A fire tore through a Miami Beach hostel Monday evening, displacing nearly 100 guests and leaving many scrambling for answers.

Flames were seen shooting from a second-floor window of the South Beach Rooms and Hostel on Washington Avenue and 9th Street around 5:15 p.m.

Thick smoke quickly filled the building and guests said they rushed to escape and, in some cases, ran back inside to grab their most important belongings.

"I was just like, okay run, run, get out," said Dana Freadrech, who was staying at the hostel with her sister visiting from Germany.

Another guest, Igor Rodriguez, said he risked going back in to collect his essentials. "I go to take my passport and my wallet and my cellphone," Rodriguez said.

Guests report sleeping on the street

While the American Red Cross said it assisted 98 displaced guests, not everyone found support. Freadrech told CBS News Miami she and her sister were forced to spend the night on the street.

"Honestly, not good. We were tired. We were worried about what to do next. We're just exhausted and still traumatized," she said.

Others say they've struggled to get in touch with the hostel's owners to recover deposits or belongings.

"No one answers you. I can't take back my deposit," Rodriguez said.

Struggles to recover belongings

Caroline Franca, another guest, told CBS News Miami she wasn't allowed back in to retrieve her things before leaving town.

"When I got here everything was burned; now I don't know what to do," she said.

CBS News Miami has called and emailed the number listed on the hostel's website but has not received a response.

Rooms at the South Beach Rooms and Hostel typically go for about $25 a night, according to guests. Many of them say they still haven't eaten, showered, or heard from anyone who can help.

Fire investigation ongoing

Miami Beach Fire Rescue says no one was hurt. The building has since been boarded up and roped off as the investigation continues.