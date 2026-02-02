NBPA says arbitrator rules Terry Rozier should receive $26.6 million salary despite gambling charges

An arbitrator has decided Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier should be receiving his $26.6 million salary for this season despite being on administrative leave while facing federal gambling-related charges, the National Basketball Players Association said Monday.

Rozier's paychecks for this season have been placed into an interest-bearing account. While the collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players allows for the withholding of salary in certain situations, the union argued that Rozier's case did not apply.

"We are pleased with the arbitrator's ruling and remain committed to ensuring Terry's due process rights are protected and that he is afforded the presumption of innocence throughout this process," the NBPA said in a statement first released to ESPN and then to other outlets.

The arbitration ruling essentially means nothing to the Heat, who have had Rozier's salary on their books this season and counting against their cap.

Rozier was arrested in October as part of a sprawling probe that saw charges brought against more than 30 people, including Portland coach Chauncey Billups.

Federal officials alleged that Rozier conspired with associates to help them win bets based on his statistical performance in a game when he was with the Charlotte Hornets on March 23, 2023 — more than seven months before the lien was prepared and nearly eight months before it was formally filed. Rozier played sparingly in that game and gamblers who wagered that he would finish "under" certain statistical totals won those bets.

The Heat acquired Rozier from the Hornets on Jan. 23, 2024, in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round draft pick. The NBA was aware of unusual prop bet activity surrounding Rozier's performance in that Hornets game against the New Orleans Pelicans; it was flagged by sportsbooks that afternoon.

The league looked into the matter and did not find enough evidence to sanction Rozier and has since noted Rozier cooperated with that probe. The Hornets have not said if they were aware of any federal probes into Rozier's conduct at that time.

Details of the federal investigation were not disclosed to the Heat when the trade was made. It seems unlikely that Miami would have gone forward with the trade had it known there was a potential of charges being filed.

Rozier's lawyers have asked for the charges against him to be thrown out, arguing that the government overreached by turning a private dispute over bettors' use of nonpublic information into a federal case. Rozier has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy charges. He was released on $3 million bond and is due back in court in March.

