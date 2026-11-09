NBA plans Nov. 30 event to announce Miami as 2028 All-Star Weekend site, AP source says

The NBA is planning a Nov. 30 event to announce Miami as the site of the 2028 All-Star weekend, a person with knowledge of the matter said Monday.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Miami Heat chairman Micky Arison and other league officials are expected at the event, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced any details publicly.

Miami was picked by the league "several months ago," said the person, adding that the Nov. 30 date is slightly fluid, but the biggest parts of the agreement have been reached — with a logo already approved and much of the logistical planning well underway.

If LeBron James — who signed a two-year contract with Philadelphia this past offseason — returns in 2027-28 for what would be a 25th and presumably final season, it would mean his final All-Star weekend would be in Miami. James spent four seasons with the Heat, winning the first two of his four championships.

It will be Miami's first time hosting All-Star weekend since 1990. The gap of nearly 40 years is largely due to scheduling conflicts — All-Star weekend has often coincided with a massive boat show in Miami, and the general belief was that there wasn't enough hotel and event space to accommodate both simultaneously.

Tentative plans call for some 2028 events to be held at the University of Miami's arena. That's not unusual: All-Star weekends have used multiple arenas for some time.

This season's All-Star weekend is in Phoenix.

___

See AP's full NBA coverage here