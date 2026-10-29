11-year-old girl faces charges after Miami Beach middle school cafeteria attack: "This was a beat down"

An 11-year-old girl charged with second-degree felony aggravated battery appeared in a Miami courtroom following an attack at Nautilus Middle School that was captured on cellphone video.

The incident, which took place Sept. 24 in the school's cafeteria, shows the victim being repeatedly struck. The victim's mother reported that her daughter suffered head injuries, including a scalp laceration.

During the court hearing, a judge ordered the suspect to have no contact with the victim, including on social media platforms. The suspect's mother informed the court that she had removed her daughter from the school, citing a lack of administrative support. Because the suspect's family was determined to be "indigent" by her mother's testimony, a public defender was appointed to handle the case. Trial is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Emotional scenes followed the hearing as the victim's mother broke down in tears outside the courtroom.

"This is a kid who is 11 years old. This is what upsets me," she said. "We need to stop violence in schools. Please help me stop the violence in schools. Our life has been turned upside down. I am hurt."

She added that the attack was filmed by the suspect's cousin and was premeditated, allegedly stemming from a disagreement over her daughter organizing a cheerleading group.

The victim's family has retained attorney Gina Raijman of the firm 305 Hurt and is evaluating legal action against the Miami-Dade County School Board.

"She was pulled by the hair and thrown to the ground. This was a beat down," Raijman said, alleging that school administration was aware of the impending conflict and failed to protect the student.

In response, Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement asserting that staff had met with the students involved prior to the altercation to de-escalate tensions.

"When the situation occurred, school administration and Miami-Dade schools responded immediately," the district stated. "The matter was addressed in accordance with the code of student conduct and referred to law enforcement."