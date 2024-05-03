Nationally recognized cat trapper helps Broward County animal care with stray cats

"TrapKing" animal rescuer comes down to South Florida to help with stray cat problem

MIAMI - Sterling Davis goes by the name TrapKing. He travels the country to help stray cats. Drew Barrymore interviewed him on her show on CBS in 2020.

"If there's no ear tip then we bout to dip," Davis said.

He made a stop in South Florida to help Broward County Animal Care with an outreach event. He's setting up stray cat traps so animal care can bring them in for spaying, neutering and medical care to control the population.

"Once they get here where the food is. Boom," Davis said when showing a cat trap's function.

Fearry Allen of Fort Lauderdale says she hopes this hobbling stray cat can get some help. It almost went into the trap.

"He is scratched up on his back leg," Allen said of the cat. "I've seen him and I know he's infected. So I've been trying to lure him in but you guys came by just in time to help out."

Broward County officials are going door to door with Trap King to help spread the word about their services.

The county wants to control the stray cats, to make sure they have enough food and resources for them at a time when many are mating.

"We're able to control that population, but also provide medical support to many of these felines to increase their quality of life," said Zachary Rinkins of Broward County Animal Care.

Trap King says his presence helps humanize the approach, so he can get more people involved in helping the cats wandering around their neighborhood.

"I wanna let the community know this isn't just the big bad machine," Davis said. These are people here to help you, they're on your team to help you and your animals, so I wanted to come out here and help spread that word."