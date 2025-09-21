Meet Karon Maycock, Miami Central linebacker and 2025 Nat Moore Trophy contender

For this week's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee, we feature Miami Central linebacker Karon Maycock.

At 6'1" and 200 pounds, Maycock commands attention the moment he steps on the field. Fast, physical, and relentless, Maycock has already built a reputation as one of South Florida's most dominant defenders.

In just eight games as a junior, he racked up 62 tackles and three sacks, putting colleges across the nation on notice. Programs like Alabama, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M all pursued him—nearly 40 schools in total.

Confidence, drive and a family legacy

Maycock's confidence is as clear as his talent.

"I feel like I'm better than anybody in my position. My mentality is just different," he says.

That mentality stems from home. His mother, a former track runner, instilled in him the belief that no opponent is too great. "She always told me that don't ever think nobody is better than you, because you better than anybody you go against."

Next Stop: Florida State

Ultimately, Maycock committed to Florida State University, aiming to be a freshman All-American and to continue dominating at the college level. His goals stretch further—to reach the NFL and carry that same fearless mentality into the pros.

But before that, he has one final season left with Miami Central, where he's determined to cement his legacy.

"And I feel like us, my team, we going all the way. Nobody could beat us. I'm the real linebacker."

Nominate South Florida's Best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.