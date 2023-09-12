CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy: Dolphins greats deal advice to high school athletes

MIAMI - Former NFL players showing up for the young guys, including former Dolphins running back Terry Kirby letting them know what can come after working hard in high school.

"You got to keep the generation going you know. You got Nat here, you got Duper here. I'm the last generation of this group right here. So, for me, I looked up to these guys and these guys are playing now going to be looking up to me. So, it's a generational thing that keeps going and going and going."

For Dolphins great Mark Duper, high school sports is a great outlet for kids.

"I think football helps all teenagers you know. You know it gives them something to do. It gives them something to focus on besides school work too."

Former Dolphin Kirby, who led his high school team to a state championship knows how important high school football is, and how it can impact players for life.

"You know, we started playing football at seven, eight years old. We went all the way through high school. And to me, that's a good thing. A bond and a friendship that you build and I'm still close to all my high school buddies."

Nat Moore, Miami native and the namesake of our CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy, says high school football not only affects the players but the community.

"It's about serving the community and making sure that these kids know we care about giving them. Giving them the opportunity to be just like we were. We harnessed our skills matter face, I harnessed my skills on this same field in this same stadium. So, to see these young men come out and compete, to see the band, to see pageantry. That's really what high school is all about."

