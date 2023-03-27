3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Nashville grade school; shooter dead

A female shooter opened fire at a private Catholic grade school in Nashville on Monday, killing three children and three adults, officials said. The suspected shooter was fatally shot by police, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims or the shooter, who officials said was armed with "at least" two assault rifles and a handgun. The shooter appeared to be a teenager, police said, although her identity had not yet been confirmed. All three adults who were fatally shot worked at the school.

Officials responded to the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood on Monday morning.

Officers entered the first story of the school building and began to clear it when they heard gunfire on the second level, said Don Aaron, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The officers moved upstairs and saw the shooter firing, and at that point they "engaged" her. She was fatally shot by two of the five responding police officers at the scene, who opened fire, he said.

The shooter entered Covenant School through a side door and traversed the building, moving from the first floor to the second floor and "firing multiple shots," Aaron said.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Convent is a private Christian school in Nashville for preschool through 6th grade, CBS affiliate WTVF reported. Last year, the school ran an active shooter training program, the station reported.

Special agents at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were also involved in the response.

"At the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents and additional personnel are responding to the scene of this morning's school shooting in Green Hills," the agency tweeted. "As indicated by @MNPDNashville, there is no current threat to public safety."

Police officers arrive at the Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church after reports of a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, March 27, 2023. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he is "closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant" in the wake of the shooting, alongside state law enforcement and highway patrol officers.

"I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene," the governor wrote on Twitter. "As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community."

First Lady Jill Biden acknowledged the school shooting in remarks given during the National League of Cities conference, and said that she is "truly without words."

"Our children deserve better," Biden continued. "We stand, all of us, we stand with Nashville in prayer."

In this image from video provided by Jozen Reodica, law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., on March 27, 2023. Jozen Reodica / AP

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.