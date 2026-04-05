Naomi Wilzig to be honored with Miami Beach street naming, spotlighting legacy of World Erotic Art Museum founder

A stretch of South Beach will soon carry the name of one of its most unconventional cultural figures.

The City of Miami Beach is set to rename a portion of 12th Street as "Naomi Wilzig Way" on Monday, honoring the late founder of the World Erotic Art Museum, a space that reshaped how erotic art is viewed in the United States.

While the ceremony marks a moment of recognition, Wilzig's legacy stretches far beyond a single street sign.

Naomi Wilzig, 71, poses on a four-poster bed made in Germany in the World Erotic Art museum in Miami Beach, Fla., Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. The museum displays some 4,000 pieces of erotic art she has collected over the years. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Naomi Wilzig was not a traditional museum founder.

A product of an Orthodox Jewish family, Wilzig entered the world of erotic art later in life — initially at the request of her son, who encouraged her to help build a collection.

What started as a personal endeavor evolved into something much larger.

Wilzig became a dedicated collector, author and lecturer, eventually amassing thousands of pieces that explored human sexuality across cultures and centuries. Her work was rooted in a belief that erotic art was not taboo — but deeply human.

"I liked the art because it showed life… what is human, what is normal," she said in an interview before her death.

Building a museum others wouldn't

Wilzig founded the World Erotic Art Museum (WEAM) in South Beach in 2005, after facing repeated rejection elsewhere.

She said institutions and communities often misunderstood her collection — equating erotic art with obscenity rather than cultural expression.

Despite those challenges, she opened the museum at 1205 Washington Avenue, where it still operates today.

The museum is believed to be the only one in the United States dedicated exclusively to fine erotic art, housing more than 4,000 works spanning from 300 B.C. to the present.

**ADVANCE FOR MARCH 11-12**Colleen McIntyre of Corpus Christi, Texas, right, looks at artwork with friends in the World Erotic Art museum in Miami Beach, Fla. Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. The museum displays some 4,000 pieces of erotic art that owner Naomi Wilzig has collected over the years. LYNNE SLADKY / AP

A cultural footprint in South Beach

Wilzig's influence is deeply tied to Miami Beach's identity — a city known for pushing artistic and cultural boundaries.

Supporters say her work helped broaden conversations around art, sexuality and censorship, while preserving pieces that might otherwise have remained hidden or discarded.

"Naomi Wilzig was a cultural force in the city," Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez said in a statement supporting the street naming.

**ADVANCE FOR MARCH 11-12** Curator Gary Haak arranges a sculpture of "Lida and the Swan" in the World Erotic Art museum in Miami Beach, Fla. Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. The museum displays some 4,000 pieces of erotic art owner Naomi Wilzig has collected over the years. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) LYNNE SLADKY

A permanent mark on the city

Wilzig died on April 7, 2015, but her influence continues through the museum she built and now, through the streets of Miami Beach.

A portion of 12th Street between Ocean Drive and Washington Avenue will officially be renamed in her honor following approval from city leaders and a recommendation from the Miami Beach Commission for Women.

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