Portrait honoring late Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer on display through Haitian Heritage Month

A portrait honoring late Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer is on display at the Coral Springs Museum of Art through May 30 as part of Haitian Heritage Month.

The artwork, titled "In Her Light," pays tribute to Metayer's legacy as a public servant and community leader. The exhibit comes less two months after investigators say Metayer was found shot to death inside her Coral Springs home on April 1. Her husband of three years, 40-year-old Stephen Brown, has been charged with premeditated murder.

Created by Haitian American and South Florida artist Harold Caudio, the portrait uses bold geometric color blocking and high-contrast tones to create an energetic and expressive image of Metayer.

"Rather than focusing on loss, the work centers on light, legacy, and continuation. It stands as a reminder that her presence still shines through the people and communities she uplifted," Caudio said.

Speaking during the exhibit's opening on May 7, Caudio said every element of the piece was intentionally designed to reflect Metayer's impact on the community.

"Every crystal, every placement, every detail in that piece was intentional. It was made with care, with time and with the understanding that I wasn't just creating an image, I was preserving an energy," he said.

Metayer made history as the first Black and Haitian American woman elected as a commissioner in Coral Springs. Considered a rising figure in Florida Democratic politics, she was also known for her work as an activist and environmental advocate.

Caudio said the colorful portrait captures both Metayer's presence and her lasting influence on South Florida.

"In Her Light" is featured as part of "The Continuum: Heritage & Expression" at the Coral Springs Museum of Art.

The exhibit remains open to the public through May 30.