Florida man found naked in private swimming pool bites deputy at Keys hospital, authorities say

A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he was found naked in a private swimming pool in the Florida Keys on Tuesday and then bit one of them after he was taken to a local hospital, authorities say.

Rochan Rock Jean, 24, of Tavernier, faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to a neighborhood on 52nd Street in Marathon around 12:45 p.m. regarding a naked man walking around in public, and they were able to eventually find Jean trespassing naked in a swimming pool on private property.

Jean was combative during the encounter and deputies said they used a Taser to take him into custody. He was transported to Fishermen's Hospital, where he bit a deputy on the arm.

That deputy, who wasn't identified, required medical attention at the hospital.

This incident was the second time deputies dealt with Jean that day.

Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff's office was called to a Marathon business after Jean, who was clothed at the time, was reported acting strangely. The business asked that he be trespassed from the property.