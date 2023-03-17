NAACP calls for charges against Miami police officer in fatal shooting of Antwon Cooper

NAACP is calling for charges in Miami police shooting death of Antwon Cooper

MIAMI - The NAACP is calling for charges against a Miami police officer for the fatal shooting of Antwon Cooper.

On March 8, just outside Miami Northwestern High School, Cooper was pulled over by a Miami police officer for reportedly speeding in a car with illegal window tint.

Cooper didn't have his license. The officer then asked him to step out of the car. Seconds later, Cooper attempts to flee while being patted down.

Cooper and the officer got into a scuffle and fell to the ground, all of it captured on the officer's body cam.

Seconds later, Sgt. Constant Rosemond walks into the frame of the body cam video, gun already drawn, and shouted several commands at Cooper that went unheeded. Rosemond then shot Cooper once, killing him.

In a report released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office after the shooting, it stated that they found it reasonable for Sgt. Rosemond to believe that deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to the other officer.

"We were all surprised and disappointed in the way this investigation was handled. the summary report of findings seems to have been rushed. To prepare the document without any real insight to the allegations or the facts as presented," said NAACP General Counsel Trelvis Randolph.

Cooper's mother said there was a rush to judgment.

"He should have been arrested, he should have been charged, he should have been fired. I can't even be there for my other kids because of how much I miss my son," said Talisha Cooper.

Cooper has filed a federal lawsuit naming Rosemond and the city of Miami.