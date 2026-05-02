Multiple threat calls reported across South Florida police departments Saturday, authorities say

Multiple police agencies are reporting threats to different locations across South Florida on Saturday. The threats happening as a weekend of events, such as the Miami Grand Prix and Cadillac Championship, are underway.

As of Saturday evening, there had been 8 total threats reported, from bomb threats to unspecified threatening calls, where police did a sweep and found no danger to the public.

Plantation Police posted on X about an overnight bomb threat to Plantation General Hospital. X/@PlantationPD

The first one occurred in Plantation General Hospital at around 4:51 a.m. Plantation police reported on X that an unknown male caller made the threat, and when officers searched the area, they found no suspicious activity or people. Detectives also responded to conduct an investigation.

The second threat was reported by the City of Doral Police Department for the Macy's store at Miami International Mall. They said the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office dispatch received explosive threats from an unknown male. Both the women's and men's stores were evacuated, and a security sweep was conducted. Nothing was found, and after some time, each store was reopened, according to authorities. Doral police stayed in the area as a precaution.

The third one was reported for the Miami International Airport by MDSO. The threat was received at 11:30 a.m. Officers conducted a sweep of the whole airport and gave the all-clear at 12:45 p.m. No flights or airport operations were affected, according to the MIA spokesperson.

Also, Miami police received a threat for Casino Miami, located at 3500 NW 37th Ave, at approximately 5:50 a.m. An off-duty unit was reportedly already at the casino and began investigating. After the investigation, it was determined there was no credible threat to the property or its patrons.

The next threat call came from Miramar at a Walmart store, located at 1800 S University Dr. Officers evacuated the store as a precaution and conducted a security sweep. They then allowed customers back inside, determining that the call was a hoax.

Pembroke Pines police have also reported on X a threat call they are actively investigating regarding the Paradise Cove water park at CB Smith. The park was shut down as a result, with people being evacuated so officers could conduct an investigation. They believe that it is also a swatting call, but traffic in the park was temporarily impacted. The water park will resume operations as normal on Sunday, since no threats have been located. The investigation continues into the initial call.

Pembroke Pines PD wrote on X about an unspecified threat call they received for the CB Smith Water Park, Paradise Cove. X/@PPinesPD

Other locations with reported bomb threats include Nickalous Children's Hospital and another Walmart store along Coral Way in Miami.

It is unclear if all the calls are connected.