Video shows 2 men smashing car windows, stealing valuables at Hollywood apartment complex

By John MacLauchlan

HOLLYWOOD - Surveillance video taken overnight shows a car driving around a parking lot at a Hollywood apartment complex as two men broke windows and rummaged around in parked vehicles.

Multiple vehicles were damaged and burglarized in the incident, which was first reported to police just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police received a call about someone breaking into cars on Hillcrest Court, just south of Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they learned that one of the residents confronted the car burglars and at one point fired their gun, according to police.

The car burglars ran off. No injuries were reported. 

Stray bullets hit a car in the parking lot across the street and shattered a window.

Police advise against leaving anything valuable, like a wallet or purse, inside a vehicle overnight.   

